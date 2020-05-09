“Only about twenty minutes ago all those Tablighi Jamaat members who live in Delhi have been told to pack our bags and be ready to leave within the next few hours,” an excited Imran called and told The Quint from the Sector 16 Dwarka quarantine centre.The Quint had first reported on 30 April how Tablighi Jamaat members were not being allowed to go home despite spending over a month in quarantine and testing negative for COVID-19 twice.“I am packing right now and can not wait to go home,” Imran says adding that government authorities had started process of getting Tablighi Jamaat members registered from 8 May onwards.‘Why Are We in Quarantine for Over A Month?’ Tablighi Members AskAs of now only the Sector 16 Dwarka centre is the first quarantine centre to allow them to go home . This is also only for those who live in Delhi. “Authorities have said that those who live in Delhi will be dropped home. Those who are from outside of Delhi can either give the details of their vehicles to reach home or can go and live at their relatives’ place in Delhi. Whoever does decide to stay back must not make accusations at the government,” Imran said.Shamshul Arafin, also at the Dwarka quarantine centre and from Delhi confirmed this, he said, “We are about ten people here. They’ve told us to pack and keep everything ready. A bus is probably coming to take us and drop us to our homes.”Others are still waiting to go home. Siraj from Sultanpuri quarantine centre said that the process of filling the form has also not begun at the centre.On 6 May, Delhi’s health minister Satyender Jain had issued an order which gave permission for the release of 4,000 Tablighi Jamaat members in Delhi. This is for those who had completed the required quarantine periods. “Around 900 belong to Delhi while rest are from other states. A majority of them hail from Tamil Nadu and Telangana. All others need to be sent back to their home states. For this, Delhi government’s home department has been asked to get in touch with resident commissioners of the states,” government sources had said on 6 May.Speaking to The Quint, Tablighi Jamaat's media representative said, "This is the first centre from Delhi which is allowing Tablighi Jamaat members to go home. Till now no other centre had done so despite orders being given on 6 May." We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.