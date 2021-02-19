The 2002 Gujarat Riots Shaped Who I’d Become, Says Swara Bhasker

In this long interview, Bhasker about us how contrary to public opinion her life outside Twitter, and how – contrary to public opinion – in her personal life, she is often referred to as a pushover by her family and friends.

"All my confrontations are only on Twitter and on social media. I'm a very, very non-confrontational person in my life, I know that is hard to believe," Bhasker tells us on this February winter afternoon at her residence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus, where her mother is a professor.

She says the only people she fights with are her parents, brother, and her boyfriend. Regarding her friends, she says, “Maybe, I have had two fights with my best friends in my entire life.”

In her personal life, Bhasker says she is extremely diplomatic. Speaking about how she communicates with people who are from the exact opposite ideology to what she believes in, she says she always tries to remain empathetic.