SC Denies Chinmayanand Access to Rape Survivor’s Statement

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 8 October, denied former BJP MP Swami Chinmayanand access to the statement of a complainant, who filed a rape case against him before a magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

A bench headed by Justice UU Lalit and comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Ravindra Bhat allowed the appeal filed by a law student, who is the complainant in the matter.