Suvendu Adhikari Calls Himself ‘Son of West Bengal’ Amid TMC Row
After Tuesday’s meeting, TMC’s inter-party issues seem like they remain unresolved.
Amid his tensions with the Trinamool Congress, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday, 3 December said “my identity is that I am son of West Bengal and son of India. I will always fight for the people of West Bengal,” ANI reported.
Addressing the meeting TMC stalwart Saugata Roy had with Adhikari and the turmoil that followed afterwards, he said, “We responded to his message yesterday itself. I truthfully said whatever happened at meeting day before yesterday. If he changed his mind since then, it's for him to talk to press. We've nothing further to say. No further discussion thought of with him.”
Suvendu Adhikari Meets TMC Leaders
On Tuesday, 1 December, TMC top leader Saugata Roy, as well as party MPs Sudip Bandopadhyay, Abhishek Banerjee and political strategist Prashant Kishor met Adhikari in North Kolkata, for a two-hour-long discussion on resolving their differences, which Roy claimed was a “success”.
“The meeting was extremely well. Suvendu said he is very much in the party. He is not going anywhere,” IANS had quoted Roy as saying.
Alluding to speculation that Adhikari was on his way to join the BJP, Roy had also said, “I had been constantly saying all along that he would not leave the party. He is with us.”
Adhikari’s Troubles With TMC Continue
However, on Wednesday, the disgruntled leader said that it was impossible for him to work for the ruling party, and his problems with TMC were far from over.
Local media also reported that Adhikari sent a WhatsApp message to Roy shortly after their meeting expressing his “discomfort”. The text reportedly read:
“My issues have not been resolved and conclusions are being drawn regardless. I was supposed to hold a press conference on 6th December where I would’ve given my opinion on the issues. But you informed the press before that. It will be difficult for us to work together. Please forgive me.”
Adhikari, who had been holding independent rallies outside the TMC banner, recently resigned from his post as West Bengal’s transport minister on 27 November, hinting at a possible move to the BJP.
(With inputs from ANI and IANS)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.