Suspicious Item Found in Delhi's Rohini, Bomb Disposal Squad En Route
A suspicious bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9, as per the police.
i
A suspicious bag was found in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday, 4 August, raising alarm amid tightened security ahead of the Independence Day.
The bag was found in the parking area near DC Chowk, Rohini Sector-9, news agency PTI reported, citing the police.
A bomb detection and disposal squad was immediately sent to the site. Sniffer dogs have also been deployed.
(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)
