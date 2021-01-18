‘Suspend Republic TV’: NBA to Indian Broadcasting Foundation

The News Broadcasters Association on Monday, 18 January released a statement saying that the alleged WhatsApp exchanges between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Patho Dasgupta establish clear collusion between the two in manipulating ratings.

As a result, the NBA has demanded Republic TV’s expulsion from the Indian Broadcasting Foundation.

The press release by the NBA notes that the manipulation of ratings was done “month after month by fraudulently manually reducing ratings of other channels to give Republic TV an unfair advantage.” It also expressed that it was shocked to see the messages exchanged between Goswami and Dasgupta.

The Board also called for Republic TV’s exclusion from the BARC rating system until the final court order on the matter, writing that “NBA demands that IBF membership of Republic TV should be suspended with immediate effect till the case related to manipulation of ratings is pending in the court.”