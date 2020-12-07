5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested by Delhi Police After Gunfight
The five men were arrested early in the morning after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers.
Five men with alleged links to banned outfits have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shakarpur area in east Delhi on Monday, 7 December.
The suspected terrorists were identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather, Gurjeet Singh, and Sukhdeep Singh. One of them is also alleged to have been involved in the assassination of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, IANS reported.
The five men were arrested early in the morning after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession, the Delhi Police stated.
“The operation happened around 7 am in the Shakarpur area. The five were caught after an exchange of bullets with our special cell officials. We have recovered weapons and other incriminating materials from them.”Hindustan Times quoted Deputy Commissioner of police of the special cell Pramod Kushwaha as saying
The group was backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence for narcoterrorism, Kushwaha told ANI.
The police is ascertaining their intentions for presence in the capital amid already raging farmer agitation at the city borders.
(With inputs from IANS and Hindustan Times)
