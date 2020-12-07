5 Suspected Terrorists Arrested by Delhi Police After Gunfight

Five men with alleged links to banned outfits have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shakarpur area in east Delhi on Monday, 7 December.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Ayub Pathan, Riyaz Rather, Gurjeet Singh, and Sukhdeep Singh. One of them is also alleged to have been involved in the assassination of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, IANS reported.

The five men were arrested early in the morning after an exchange of gunfire with Special Cell officers. Weapons and other incriminating materials have been recovered from their possession, the Delhi Police stated.