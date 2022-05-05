4 Terror Suspects Arrested With Explosives From Haryana's Karnal

Four suspected terrorists were detained with explosives and ammunition from a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal, police said on Thursday, 5 May.

The accused persons were identified as Gurpreet, Amandeep, Parminder, and Bhupinder. All four are residents of Punjab, ANI reported the police as saying.

Punjab Police also put a tweet, saying, "In an intelligence-led operation, Punjab Police and Haryana Police arrested 4 persons today at Karnal with the recovery of 3 IEDs weighing 2.5 Kg each and one pistol. Further investigation is on."