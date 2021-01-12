Suspected Spurious Liquor Kills 11 In Madhya Pradesh’s Morena

On Monday night, 12 January, eleven people from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district “died after consuming suspected spurious liquor”, said Morena police Superintendent Anurag Sujania.

Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Sujania said that their preliminary reports suggest that the deceased consumed ‘white coloured liquid’. Eight others are admitted in Gwalior for treatment after falling very ill. The deceased are from Pahawali and Manpur villages.

The autopsy which is underway will ascertain whether the liquid was poisonous, helping the police assess whether the deaths were because of toxic liquor, or whether it was due to “excessive liquor consumption”, said an official to PTI.