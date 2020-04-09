Suspected of Conspiracy to Spread COVID-19, Man Killed in Delhi
A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Delhi's Bawana after he was suspected of a conspiracy to spread COVID-19, police said on Wednesday, 8 April.
The victim has been identified as Mehboob Ali, a resident of Harewali village in Bawana, they said.
Loading...
He was held at the Azadpur vegetable market and released after a medical examination.
Police registered a case under relevant sections of the IPC and arrested three persons, they added.