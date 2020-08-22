Suspected ISIS Operative Arrested With IED by Delhi Police
The man has been identified as Abdul Yusuf Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.
A suspected ISIS operative was arrested by Delhi Police’s special cell after an exchanged of fire on Friday, 21 August, night.
“One ISIS operative arrested with Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan,” Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell told ANI.
The man has been identified as Abdul Yusuf Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, according to Hindustan Times. The report said that the police has also recovered two improvised explosive devices (IEDs) from the man’s possession.
This arrest comes days after a doctor was arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly having links with terror group ISIS.
