SSR Case: NCB Detains Drug Kingpin, Seizes Supplies Worth 2.5 Cr
The NCB raided multiple locations in Mumbai’s western suburb on Wednesday and seized Malana Cream worth Rs 2.5 crore
In a massive crackdown on a drug syndicate in Mumbai on Wednesday, 9 December, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested alleged drug peddler Regel Mahakal and detained the alleged kingpin of the syndicate, Azam Sheikh Jumman.
The NCB raided multiple locations in Mumbai’s western suburb on Wednesday and seized Malana Cream worth Rs 2.5 crore. Some of the other drugs seized include Opium and Ecstasy.
This is the biggest seizure in connection with the drug investigation that was started after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.
Supplier Regel Mahakal allegedly sold drugs to Anuj Keshwani, another accused in the case who was arrested in September. Keshwani had been arrested after another alleged dealer, Kaizan Ebrahim, disclosed his name and claimed that the former was his supplier for contrabands.
Ebrahim is alleged to have supplied drugs to Samuel Miranda and Rhea Chakraborty’s brother, Showik Chakraborty.
Earlier, Rhea, Showik, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda, were arrested by the NCB in the drugs-related case pertaining to Sushant’s death case.
While Rhea got bail in October, Showik was granted bail on 2 December.
Sources in the NCB said that the buck stops at Jumman, who is the alleged kingpin of the syndicate supplying drugs.
Since the NCB began its probe into allegations of drug supply and consumption in the Bollywood film industry, actors like Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and others have been summoned and questioned by the agency.
