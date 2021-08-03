Suryakumar Yadav And Prithvi Shaw Leave for England Tour
Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi left for England from Sri Lanka.
Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw left for England on Tuesday, 3 August. The duo has been added to the Indian squad for the Test series against England, which begins on Wednesday.
Prithvi Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav will be allowed to enter the UK despite Sri Lanka being a ‘Red List country’ due to a special provision. The Mumbai duo will be provided exemptions due to being ‘Elite Sportspersons’.
The two players will undergo a 10-day quarantine period upon their arrival in the country and hence, they will be ruled out of the first two Tests of the series. Shaw and Yadav are expected to be available for the third Test, which begins on 25 August at Headingley.
The two players were added to the squad after Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar were ruled out of the series due to injuries.
Yadav and Shaw were identified as close contacts to Krunal Pandya, who tested positive for COVID-19, and were sent into isolation during India's tour of Sri Lanka.
