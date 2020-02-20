Survivors of TN Bus Crash Recollect Moments of Horror

It was a "black Thursday" for 48 passengers, majority of them Keralites, who travelled in a state-run bus that collided with a container lorry in Tirupur district of neighbouring Tamil Nadu in the wee hours.

At least 19 people, including five women, were killed when the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus collided head-on with a lorry near Avanashi town, about 40 kms from Coimbatore, officials said.