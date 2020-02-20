Survivor Moves SC on Chinmayanand Bail, Case to Be Heard on 24 Feb

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 20 February, agreed to hear a plea on Monday, 24 February, by the Shahjahanpur law student survivor against the bail granted to former Union Minister Swamy Chinmayanand in the rape case filed against him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was told by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves that the plea challenged the Allahabad HC order granting bail to Chinmayanand earlier this month.

The bench said it may consider listing the plea of the victim next week.

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman who has alleged rape by him studied, was arrested on 20 September last year.

The apex court had stepped in after the 23-year-old law student went missing for a few days in August 2019 after posting a video clip on social media, alleging sexual abuse. A special investigation team of the Uttar Pradesh Police, formed on the directions of the apex court, arrested Chinmayanand.

The Allahabad High Court had, on 3 February, granted bail to him.