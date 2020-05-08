At a time when BJP leaders and government spokespersons are claiming that states have been asked to pay the share of train ticket money for the migrant labourers returning home, a shocking incident has come to light from Gujarat.A man named, Rajesh Varma, who is said to be from the BJP’s Surat unit, has duped around 100 migrant labourers from Gujarat by charging them exorbitant amount to purchase tickets back to their native state.Surat BJP had appointed Varma to help facilitate the travel of migrant workers from Jharkhand with filling up forms, purchasing tickets, etc.On Friday, 8 May, a video surfaced where a man who is seen bleeding from his forehead claimed that Varma had asked each person to pay around Rs 2,000 for a ticket (actually worth at Rs 750) back to Jharkhand. Even amid the lockdown, the workers arranged for the money and together paid around Rs 1.40 lakh to VarmaDespite that, when Varma did not contact them, some of them gathered in front of his office in Surat’s Limbayat area on Thursday evening when he allegedly resorted to violence and assault.Confirming the incident, Surat ACP Abhijit Parmar said:“The police reached his office when a number of migrant workers had gathered asking for their tickers or a return of their money. We calmed down the situation and explained to the migrant workers that immediately there is no train to Jharkhand. We also told them that we’ll return their money. Meanwhile, Rajesh Varma has already been arrested.”Agitated Migrants Pelt Stones at Police in Surat, Get Tear-GassedBJP Shuns ResponsibilitySpeaking to The Quint, Prashant Vala, BJP’s media coordinator said Rajesh Varma “was not a BJP worker.” However, a note with BJP’s letterhead reads that Varma was indeed appointed by the Surat BJP to help the migrant workers from Jharkhand with their tickets and forms.When asked about the letter, Vala directed the reporter to BJP heads in Surat who have not responded to repeated calls or messages. The story will be updated when they respond.A train with over 2,000 migrant workers left for Dhanbad in Jharkhand on Monday, 4 May after Ministry of Home Affairs decided to start ‘Shramik Special Trains’ to take back labourers to their native states.(With inputs from Manish in Surat) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)