The Supreme Court is set to hear pleas on Monday, 22 June, seeking the recall of its 18 June order that had stayed Odisha’s Jagannath ‘Rath Yatra’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The Rath Yatra, which is attended by lakhs of devotees, was scheduled for 23 June. The Supreme Court, however, observed that in the interest of public health and safety, the event could not be allowed. While passing the order, the apex court had observed, "Lord Jagannath will forgive us if we stay the Rath Yatra this year... In the interest of public health and safety of citizens, Rath Yatra can't be allowed this year," reported NDTV.The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court’s single-judge bench comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Monday.Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati meanwhile, has alleged that there was a "well-orchestrated plan" to stall the Rath Yatra in Puri this year in view of COVID-19."A number of people and organisations promptly moved the Supreme Court and filed applications seeking reconsideration of the order. If the court had wanted, it could have taken up for hearing the petitions on June 20," said Saraswati, reported news agency IANS.“Now with only one day left for the Rath Yatra, it seems a well-orchestrated plan was hatched to stop Rath Yatra.”Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati The Odisha government on Sunday had reportedly said it will take favourable action as legally permissible when the writ petition on holding of Puri Rath Yatra is taken up for hearing before the Supreme Court. This comes a day after Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb, who is also the chairman of temple managing committee, wrote to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requesting that the Rath Yatra be held without congregation of devotees.(With inputs from IANS)Lord Jagannath Won’t Forgive Us If We Allow Rath Yatra: Apex Court We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.