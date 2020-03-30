SC to Hear Petition Seeking Relief for Migrant Workers Today

The public interest litigation, filed by lawyer Alak Alok Shrivastava said, “Redress the heart wrenching and inhuman plight of thousands of migrant workers families - women, small children, elders and differently-abled persons – walking on foot for hundreds of kilometers, from cities to their native villages: without food, water, transport, medicine or shelter, amid coronavirus crisis.”

It added, “...The biggest sufferers of this crisis situation are the poor, unregistered migrant workers, working in various big cities of India as rickshaw-pullers, ragpickers, construction workers, factory workers, house-maids, servants, unskilled and semi-skilled workers.”