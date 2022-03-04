'Provide Helplines for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine': SC Tells Centre
The A-G said that the Centre was leaving no stone unturned to ensure the safe return of Indians from Ukraine.
The Supreme Court told the central government on Friday, 4 March, that it was deeply concerned about the lives of Indian students who were still stranded in war-hit Ukraine, news agency ANI reported.
The bench, comprising Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli, also asked the Centre to facilitate proper communication between the stranded students and their families through the provision of helplines.
The Centre, represented by Attorney General of India (A-G) KK Venugopal, assured the court of its swift efforts and said that it had already evacuated around 17,000 Indian students from Ukraine.
Emphasising that the government was making tireless efforts to evacuate the remaining students – nearly 7,000 in number – Venugopal said that Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi was holding meetings with ministers to ensure their speedy evacuation.
'Centre Is Equally Concerned': A-G
The A-G told the bench that the Centre was equally concerned about the well-being of the stranded students, adding that it was leaving no stone unturned to bring them back.
Asking the court to leave the task to the government, Venugopal cited the example of the Kuwait War in 1990, during which lakhs of Indians were evacuated in operations launched by the government.
The bench, in its reply, said that it appreciated the efforts undertaken by the Centre, but said it had to speak out due to immense concern about the safety of the trapped students, reported ANI.
This comes after Fatima Ahana – a medical student who was stranded in Ukraine along with a group of students – submitted a plea to the apex court through her lawyer on Thursday, requesting the court to ask the Centre to expedite their evacuation.
The plea had stated that more than 250 students were trapped along with Ahana in the conflict zone.
AM Dhar, an advocate appearing for Ahana, told the court on Thursday that "students studying in Odessa National Medical University in Ukraine are at the Romanian border and no flights are being operated. Only Poland and Hungary have flights. They are stranded in minus seven degrees Celsius temperature without food and water," ANI reported.
The top court on Thursday had asked the A-G to use his "good offices" to ensure the safe return of the students.
Venugopal said that he had already contacted PK Mishra, principal secretary to PM Modi, to look into the situation, who then passed on the message to Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia overseeing the evacuation efforts in Romania.
The A-G said that Scindia got in touch with the student and her friends, who are currently on their way back and would reach India on Friday night.
(With inputs from ANI.)
