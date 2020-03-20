COVID-19: SC Stays Kerala HC Order of Not Levying Tax Till April 6
The Supreme Court on Friday, 20 March, stayed a Kerala High Court order asking authorities not to levy taxes and recover banks' dues from people till 6 April amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar took note of the submissions of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who was appearing for the Centre, that the Kerala High Court order needed to be stayed.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that a similar order had been passed by the Allahabad High Court too.
He said the authorities were conscious of the difficulties faced by the people amid the coronavirus situation and they would be evolving a proper mechanism to ensure people don't face problems.
Mehta added that various taxes, including the goods and services tax, were also payable online and the high court should not have passed such an order.
The apex court granted an ex-parte order on Centre's plea and issued notice to the persons who had moved the Kerala High Court with the plea.
