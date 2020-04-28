A staffer of the Supreme Court tested positive for coronavirus on Monday, 28 April, triggering alarm bells in the highest court of the country.The employee, working with the judicial section of the apex court, was on duty on 16 April and had come in contact with two apex court registrars, who have been advised self-quarantine as a precautionary measure, a source said.He suffered fever for two days after coming for work on 16 April and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.He has been admitted to a government hospital and is undergoing treatment, the source said, adding that as per the standard protocol, contact tracing of the staffer will be done.It is the first such case of a Supreme Court staffer testing positive. The apex court had restricted its functioning since 23 March and is hearing matters involving extreme urgency through video conferencing.Supreme Court Issues Guidelines on Video Conferencing for Courts We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)