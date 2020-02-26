‘Let Things Cool Down’: SC Defers Shaheen Bagh Case Till 23 March
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 26 February, deferred the Shaheen Bagh hearing till 23 March.
The top court says it will not expand the scope of petitions filed in connection with Shaheen Bagh protests by looking into pleas on violence. The court also disposed of applications relating to violence in northeast Delhi, saying it is for Delhi HC to take note of the matter.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta has informed SC that Delhi HC has heard pleas connected with the violence.
‘Lack of Professionalism’: SC Pulls up Delhi Police
SC Judge KM Joseph said there was lack of professionalism on part of police. “These things would not have happened had police not allowed instigators to get away.”
SC says it has nothing against Delhi Police but is making remarks keeping in mind larger perspective.
