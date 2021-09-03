'Want Him Treated Like VIP Patient?' SC Rejects Interim Bail to Sajjan Kumar

The Supreme Court on Friday, 3 September, refused to grant interim bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who was convicted in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on medical grounds, reports said.

The court observed that his medical condition was stable and improving.

"He is accused of heinous crimes. You want him to be treated like some super VIP patient," said Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, who was on the bench along with Justice MM Sundresh.

The plea asking for him to be transferred to Medanta Hospital was also dismissed by the apex court, which was quoted as saying, "We are not passing any orders. If medical authorities consider it necessary for further treatment or examination at Medanta, they may do so."