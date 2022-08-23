‘Abusive’: Supreme Court Pulls Up Baba Ramdev for Comments on Allopathy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, 23 August, pulled up Baba Ramdev for his derogatory, "abusive" comments on allopathy and other systems of medicine, while promoting his Ayurveda brand Patanjali.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, while hearing a petition moved by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) against Ramdev's contentious statements on allopathic medicines, their doctors and COVID-19 vaccines, issued notices to the Union government and Patanjali Ayurved.

“Why is Baba Ramdev accusing Allopathy Doctors? He popularised yoga. Good. But he should not criticize other systems. What is the guarantee that what he follows will cure everything?" CJI Ramana asked the bench, which also included justices CT Ravi Kumar and Hima Kohli.