'Employ Mechanism to Stop Misuse': SC Overrules Calcutta HC's Firecracker Ban
The SC ruling came while hearing a plea challenging the 29 October order of the Calcutta HC.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 1 November, overturned a Calcutta High Court order, imposing a blanket ban on the use of firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals in view of regulating mounting air pollution.
A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi observed, "There cannot be a complete ban of firecrackers. Strengthen the mechanism to stop misuse," as per LiveLaw.
It further directed the West Bengal government to explore the possibility of ensuring that banned firecrackers and related items are not imported into the state.
The ruling came while hearing a plea challenging the 29 October order of the Calcutta HC, which banned the sale, use and purchase of all kinds (including green) firecrackers in the state.
The HC order had directed the administration to "ensure that there is no use or display or bursting of firecrackers of any type at all during Kali Puja, Diwali celebrations as well as Chhath Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Guru Nanak's birthday and Christmas and New Year's eve celebrations this year."
