'Employ Mechanism to Stop Misuse': SC Overrules Calcutta HC's Firecracker Ban

The Supreme Court on Monday, 1 November, overturned a Calcutta High Court order, imposing a blanket ban on the use of firecrackers during Kali Puja, Diwali and other festivals in view of regulating mounting air pollution.

A special bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi observed, "There cannot be a complete ban of firecrackers. Strengthen the mechanism to stop misuse," as per LiveLaw.

It further directed the West Bengal government to explore the possibility of ensuring that banned firecrackers and related items are not imported into the state.