'Matter of People's Lives': SC Raps Kerala, TN Over Mullaperiyar Dam Water Level

The Supreme Court on Monday, 25 October, pulled up the state administrations of Kerala and Tamil Nadu over their ill-coordination in matters relating to the Mullaperiyar Dam in wake of the torrential rainfall that ravaged Kerala earlier in the month.

Over 20 lives were lost after heavy downpour, flash floods and landslides wreaked havoc in the state starting 16 October.

The court ordered, "We direct all the parties to consult each other in coordination with (the) state governments. Take a call on the water-level. Do it with immediacy. It's a very serious issue. It's a matter of people's lives and property," NDTV quoted.