‘Can’t Shut Everything Under Garb Of National Security’: Hegde

Commenting on the Supreme Court’s judgment on a bunch of petitions that challenged the legality of the five-month internet shutdown in Jammu and Kashmir, Senior Supreme Court advocate Sanjay Hegde told The Quint that judgment as “a balanced exercise in proportionality.”

The Supreme Court, on Friday, 10 January, observed that the access to internet cannot be suspended indefinitely. Kashmir has been without internet for 158 days.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on 5 August and the reorganisation of the erstwhile state into Union Territories, the Valley has witnessed the longest recorded shutdown in a democracy.

A three-judge bench held that freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution includes the right to internet. Any restrictions on access to internet have to follow the principle of proportionality under Article 19(2) of the Constitution.

The apex court had heard a clutch of petitions from Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad and other interveners. It had concluded its hearings on 27 November and reserved its judgment.