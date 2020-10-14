‘Common Man’s Diwali in Your Hands’: SC to Govt on Interest Waiver

To this, the bench said the government should have issued a circular to implement its decision. Mehta replied that banks will waive interest on interest and then they will get reimbursement from the government in the eight categories of loans up to Rs 2 crore.

"To implement this, we have to ensure banks give us proper format," he submitted. Justice Bhushan said the court will hear the matter in November and then the Centre should inform it steps taken to implement its decision. "We want order for circular for implementation of this decision," he said.

The bench reiterated that it welcomes the decision of the Centre, but the only thing is that it should be translated practically.