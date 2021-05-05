SC Stays Delhi HC’s Contempt Notice to Centre Over Oxygen Supply

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 5 May, stayed the contempt notice issued by the Delhi High Court to the Centre over oxygen supply.

Putting officers in jail or hauling officers for contempt will not bring oxygen, the Supreme Court observed earlier on Wednesday, after the Centre moved the apex court against the Delhi HC's order a day before, on the oxygen supply in the national capital in wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

The high court on Tuesday had told the Centre that it had failed to meet its assurance on oxygen supply. The court had questioned the Centre to show cause as to why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against it for violating the order pertaining to the supply of medical oxygen to Delhi.