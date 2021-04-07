SC to Hear Deshmukh’s Plea Against HC’s CBI Probe Order on 8 April

The Supreme Court will on Thursday, 8 April, hear a plea by filed by the Maharashtra government as well as ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh against the Bombay High Court order of a preliminary Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against him over alleged corruption and malpractices, reported LiveLaw.

The probe was ordered by the HC on Monday over former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s plea levelling allegations of corruption, extortion, and other malpractices against Deshmukh.