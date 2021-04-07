SC to Hear Deshmukh’s Plea Against HC’s CBI Probe Order on 8 April
The probe was ordered by the HC on Monday over Param Bir Singh’s plea levelling allegations against Deshmukh.
The Supreme Court will on Thursday, 8 April, hear a plea by filed by the Maharashtra government as well as ex-home minister Anil Deshmukh against the Bombay High Court order of a preliminary Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation against him over alleged corruption and malpractices, reported LiveLaw.
The probe was ordered by the HC on Monday over former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s plea levelling allegations of corruption, extortion, and other malpractices against Deshmukh.
The plea was filed by Singh after he was transferred from the post of Mumbai CP amid the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare probe.
The court had ordered for the investigation to be completed within 15 days, following which the CBI would decide on the course of action.
Anil Deshmukh Tenders Resignation
Meanwhile, the CBI on Tuesday said that it has registered a preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption against Deshmukh.
The announcement came late on Tuesday night, hours after the Maharashtra government had moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s order.
Hours after the Bombay High Court directed the CBI probe, Deshmukh resigned from the post of Maharashtra Home Minister,
In his letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deshmukh wrote, “The Bombay High Court on 5 April, on the basis of the plea by advocate Jayshree Patil, ordered a preliminary investigation by the CBI against me. In the backdrop of the order, it doesn’t morally suit me to continue as the home minister. Hence, I have decided to step down from the post. I request you to relieve me from the same.”
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.