Ungoverned Web Portals Bear No Accountability, Give Communal Colour to News: SC
The apex court noted that such digital and social media platforms 'only listen to powerful men'.
The Supreme Court on Thursday, 2 September, underlined concerns regarding the unmonitored peddling of fake news through web portals and social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, saying that they bear no accountability, and don't respond to judicial intervention.
The apex court noted that such digital and social media platforms 'only listen to powerful men', Bar and Bench reported.
The observation came as the court was hearing a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Peace Party, seeking directions to stop media portals from disseminating fake news with regard to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020, which was linked to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana noted, "I have not come across any public channel, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.. They never respond to us and there is no accountability, about the institutions they have written badly and they don't respond and say this is their right."
'Attempt to Give Communal Colour to News'
Further, the court also asserted that certain section of the media on the internet 'gives a communal colour to the news'.
"If you go to YouTube you can see how many fake news is there. Web portals are not governed by anything. There is an attempt to give communal colour to news and that is the problem. It ultimately brings bad name to the country."Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, as quoted by Bar and Bench
Responding to the court's observation, Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta said that the new Information Technology Rules, 2021 aim to correct this.
He also appealed for a transfer of Centre's petition over challenges to the IT Rules pending before various High Courts to be heard before the CJI's Court.
Agreeing to this, the CJI listed both the matters to be heard again after six weeks.
