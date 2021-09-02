Ungoverned Web Portals Bear No Accountability, Give Communal Colour to News: SC

The observation came as the court was hearing a petition by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and Peace Party, seeking directions to stop media portals from disseminating fake news with regard to Delhi's Tablighi Jamaat congregation of March 2020, which was linked to the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana noted, "I have not come across any public channel, Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.. They never respond to us and there is no accountability, about the institutions they have written badly and they don't respond and say this is their right."