Supreme Court Stops Demolition of 21 Settlements on Railway Line in Surat

The residents have submitted a representation for allotment of alternative accommodations under the housing for all scheme of PMAY to the Secretary of Urban Housing and Urban Development, Gujarat.

The population of these dwellings consists of people from Maharashtra, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. Most of the residents are informal daily wage workers, engaged in manual labour, as vendors.

The women in the community are engaged in domestic work. There are some waste pickers among the slum dwellers of the 21 slums.

Despite being an old settlement, their requests for basic services like toilet, water, footpath, anganwadis, have so far been ignored by authorities.