SC Asks Centre & J&K to Respond on Plea to Restore 4G Services

The Supreme Court asked the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday, 9 April, to respond to a plea seeking directions to them to restore 4G internet in the Union Territory in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai issued notices to them and sought their reply within a week on the plea filed by ''Foundation for Media Professionals'' which has assailed an order of the J&K administration on 26 March that restricted to the internet speed to 2G only in the UT.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, contended that in view of the ongoing lockdown it is very necessary to enhance the technology and connectivity in the Union Territory.