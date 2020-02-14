SC Allows Double-Sided Printing for Filings in Interest of Nature
Documents filed in the Supreme Court of India can now have material printed on both sides of A4 sheets. A circular stating the same was issued on Thursday, 13 February. Until now, the practice was to print legal documents on only one side of a sheet.
On 31 October 2019, The Quint had reported that printing legal document on just one side leads to a wastage of approximately 48 million sheets of paper by the Supreme Court. We also reported that the water saved from that many sheets can literally meet Bengaluru’s water requirement for a day!
The decision was taken after a meeting between the judges of the committee of rationalisation of use of papers, the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA), and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
SCBA Secretary Ashok Arora confirmed the same to Bar and Bench, also stating that this measure may be be made mandatory in some time.
Arora also said that recent amendments that will make the process of filing caveats cumbersome have been done away with.
Watch The Quint's report on how much paper can be saved by the Indian judiciary, as a whole, if it printed on both sides, below:
