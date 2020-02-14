SC Allows Double-Sided Printing for Filings in Interest of Nature

The decision was taken after a meeting between the judges of the committee of rationalisation of use of papers, the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association (SCAORA), and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

SCBA Secretary Ashok Arora confirmed the same to Bar and Bench, also stating that this measure may be be made mandatory in some time.

Arora also said that recent amendments that will make the process of filing caveats cumbersome have been done away with.

Watch The Quint's report on how much paper can be saved by the Indian judiciary, as a whole, if it printed on both sides, below: