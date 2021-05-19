Super Cyclone Yash May Hit Sundarbans Between 23 & 25 May
The Met department warned that the ferocity of cyclonic storm Oman may equal that of ‘Amphan’.
The Regional Meteorological Department has forecast that Super Cyclone Yash is likely to make landfall in the Sundarbans between 23 and 25 May and possibly move towards Bangladesh.
The Met department warned that the ferocity of the cyclonic storm, named by Oman, could equal that of Cyclone Amphan that had devastated Kolkata and adjoining areas in May last year during the lockdown.
Though the department is not sure about the direction and the speed of wind, it said that a low depression had formed in and around the East Central Bay. As it is increasing in strength every day it could become a ‘Super Cyclone’ before making landfall by the end of the week.
However, the weathermen opined that the storm may move towards Bangladesh from the Sundarbans. The department has issued a warning to the fishermen, asking them not to venture to the sea on 23 May.
The department officials said that because of the formation of the depression, the temperature is increasing in the areas of Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata, South, and North 24 Parganas, and it is likely to rise further.
“In the last 24 hours the temperature has increased five degrees and it is likely to touch 40 degrees in the next couple of days. The humidity is also high creating uneasiness for the people. These are all results of the depression.”Met official
Last year, Kolkata witnessed one of the most devastating cyclonic storms when Amphan made landfall in the Sundarbans at a speed of nearly 260 kilometres per hour and went through the heart of the city, bringing almost all activities to a standstill for the next seven days.
