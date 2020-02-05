UP Govt Allots 5 Acres of Land For Mosque in Ayodhya’s Dhannipur

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday, 5 February, allotted five acres of land in Ayodhya district to the Sunni Central Waqf Board, as directed by the Supreme Court, for a mosque, reported news agency PTI.

The land is in Dhannipur village, in Ayodhya’s tehsil Sohawal on the Lucknow highway, about 18 kilometres from the district headquarters, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters.