'Goodbye & Good Luck': Sunil Jakhar Announces Departure From Congress
Jakhar's resignation comes after he was sent a show-cause over his criticism of former Punjab CM Charanjit Channi.
"Goodbye and good luck Congress," stated former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday, 14 May, announcing his departure from the party via Facebook.
"Today, I have come to talk about what my heart says (dil ki baat). This may also be what thousands of other Congress workers may also be feeling but cannot say there in the Chintan Shivir... For fifty years, I spent my blood and sweat with the party, stayed with it in good and bad times, I would like to give it a 'parting gift' [sic]," Jakhar stated in a live video, expressing his views about the Congress.
"The party is facing an existential crisis," the senior politician stated, opining that the Chintan Shivir (introspection session) of the Congress that is underway in Udaipur was nothing but a formality. "There is plenty to decorate the house, but first decide how to save the house," he said, commenting on the event where the party is contemplating on national issues and internal problems.
"Except Shakeel Ahmed, every Congress in-charge in the state has been a stooge of the aunty of Punjab, Ambika Soni," Jakhar alleged in his virtual address.
Jakhar's resignation comes weeks after he was sent a show-cause notice by the party's leadership over his criticism of former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.
Jakhar Lashes Out Against Ambika Soni
"Ambika Soni's comments spoiled our chances in polls. Her comments defamed Sikhs and the Hindus of Punjab," Jakhar said, alluding to Soni's advice to the top brass about refraining from making Jakhar Punjab's CM, saying that the state will burn if a Hindu is made chief minister.
Addressing Congress President Sonia Gandhi, he added, "I urge you (Sonia Gandhi) to ask Ambika Soni if she knows what is Sikhism."
Jakhar also expressed his discontent with how the Soni, whom he had a rivalry with, and Tariq Anwar, who had spoken against Sonia Gandhi, were part of the disciplinary committee that sent him the reprimand notice.
A Congress disciplinary action committee on 26 April had recommended the suspension of the senior Punjab Congress leader from all party posts for a period of two years, news agency PTI had quoted sources as saying.
In a tweet after the Congress's miserable defeat in the Punjab Assembly elections, the results of which were declared in March, Jakhar had said Channi was not an asset and that his greed had pulled the party down.
"What party post did I hold, that you decided to remove me?" Jakhar said in a question directed to interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi during his farewell address on Saturday.
'Jakhar Worth His Weight in Gold, Shouldn't Be Lost': Sidhu
Reacting to Jakhar's resignation, Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the former was an asset and should not be lost by the party.
"The congress should not loose #sunilkjakhar …. Is an asset worth his weight in gold …. Any differences can be resolved on the table (sic)," Sidhu said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, Qadian MLA Partap Singh Bajwa told reporters, "Sunil Jakhar is a very dear friend of mine. I haven't heard what he has said so I can't react to it."
