'Goodbye & Good Luck': Sunil Jakhar Announces Departure From Congress

"Goodbye and good luck Congress," stated former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday, 14 May, announcing his departure from the party via Facebook.

"Today, I have come to talk about what my heart says (dil ki baat). This may also be what thousands of other Congress workers may also be feeling but cannot say there in the Chintan Shivir... For fifty years, I spent my blood and sweat with the party, stayed with it in good and bad times, I would like to give it a 'parting gift' [sic]," Jakhar stated in a live video, expressing his views about the Congress.