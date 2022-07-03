Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
Two Divided Democracies
In his weekly column for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram tackles the US Supreme Court's recent judgement overturning Roe vs Wade, a landmark case that constitutionally protected abortion rights in the US for almost 50 years. The former finance minister comments on the court's argument which remarks that the US Constitution "makes no reference to abortion" and on the court's test of constitutionality while ruling on the rights of an individual.
"The US Supreme Court’s judgment is terribly flawed because the judgment, to the great shock of legal scholars, rests on the argument that 'the Constitution makes no reference to abortion'. The Court also held that the right to abortion was not “deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and tradition”. If these were the tests of constitutionality, many rights that Americans take for granted in the 21st century would be obliterated. For example, the right to privacy is not mentioned in the US Constitution. Racism and race discrimination are deeply rooted in America’s history and tradition. Contraception will not be allowed. Sexual relations between two people of the same sex will be a criminal offence. The examples can be multiplied."P Chidambaram, The Indian Express
Twisted Plot
Exploring the "distorted and lopsided" representation of history in Akshay Kumar’s recent release Samrat Prithviraj, Kanad Sinha in The Telegraph calls that film's source, the Prithviraj Raso, a “creative liberty,” which dismisses the existence of several Hindu kingdoms at the time. Sinha claims that the dubious source is only one part of the film's inauthentic portrayal of Prithviraj, aimed at furthering a communal agenda.
"Imbibing another colonial scholar, James Mill, and his periodisation of early India as Hindu and the medieval period as Muslim, the film misses out the existence of the Kakatiya, Hoysala, Pandya, and Vijayanagara kingdoms in South India, the Rajput partners of the Mughal empire, and the Marathas in the Deccan, many of which had actually controlled much larger polities than Prithviraja ever did. The attempt to project such a confused and ill-intended version of history as authentic by a non-specialist disturbs us, especially because Kumar’s position seems to be a part of a larger political design, since almost a similar statement on history-writing came from the Union home minister, Amit Shah, a few days later. It is necessary to expose such attempts, especially the ones with deliberate communal agenda, to disfigure Indian history and destroy what seven decades of historical research has earned in developing our historical understanding and decolonising knowledge-creation."Kanad Sinha, The Telegraph
Islamism Has No Place in India
Following the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan’s Udaipur, Tavleen Singh, in her column for The Indian Express, notes that the killing marks a new phase in the propagation of radical Islamic interests in the country. She argues that such ideologies stem from "mosque schools" that spread extremist narratives within the community’s youth. She even demands an inspection into the curriculum of madarsas.
"Jihadist Islam is a sickness that is crammed into the heads of small children in the mosque schools they attend, usually because their parents are too poor to afford proper schools. So far nobody has made a serious effort to inspect the curriculum in these schools, but it is time that this happened. It is from dodgy ‘religious’ books taught by semi-literate mullahs that Islamism comes. It is for Islamic scholars and seminaries to bring more enlightened ideas into madrasas, but if they are not prepared to do it, then it must be done by the State."Tavleen Singh, The Indian Express
CERT-In Rules: Data Privacy and Security Not Mutually Exclusive
Raman Jit Singh Chima and Namrata Maheshwari, in their joint piece for The Times of India, highlight the gaps within cybersecurity directions released by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) in May. Noting that the diktat was released without any public discussion or consultation, the pair explore the concerning data retention requirements for Virtual Private Network (VPN) firms, which "harm cybersecurity while deepening government intrusion upon privacy and other fundamental rights online."
"Arguably the most problematic aspect of the new rules is the extent to which it imposes data retention requirements. VPN providers and others would be under an obligation to retain user information for five years or longer. VPNs protect online privacy by masking the users’ IP address and most VPNs do not log any user information. This helps protect internet users from snooping, which is particularly useful when connected to public networks such as at airports, hotels and restaurants. It also helps circumvent internet shutdowns and enables people to stay connected to and, for instance, access information, education, and healthcare. This is particularly important in India. According to Access Now’s report published in April 2022, India was responsible for 106 of the 182 documented internet shutdowns in 2021, making it the internet shutdown capital of the world for the fourth consecutive year."Raman Jit Singh Chima and Namrata Maheshwari, The Times of India
Maha Politics Has Entered a New Phase
Writing in the Hindustan Times, Harish Wankhede believes that with former-Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s resignation this week, political dynamics in the state have begun entering a new chapter with the BJP steadfastly moving towards establishing a solid presence "in a state where it had only an uneven presence a decade ago."
"With Shinde’s support, the BJP believes that it can turn the tide and bring backward Maratha votes to itself. Add that to its already sizeable base among other backward class (OBC) communities — which helped it sweep the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions in 2014 and 2019 — and the BJP is close to becoming a pan-Maharashtra party in a state where it had only an uneven presence a decade ago."Harish Wankhede, the Hindustan Times
Xi’s ‘Reborn’ Hong Kong Tag and China’s Taiwan Agenda
Against the backdrop of Xi Jinping’s visit to Hong Kong, for a victory lap marking the 25th Anniversary of its handover from Britain, Shannkkar Aiyar, in The New Indian Express, reflects on China’s possible motive to attempt its reunification with Taiwan. With Xi’s premature application of the 2047 template in a Hong Kong “reborn from the ashes,” and the West being preoccupied with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Aiyar expresses his concerns about Taiwan.
"The certification of Hong Kong reveals the marking of a milestone. Does it signal the pathway to Taiwan? Do not authenticate the perceptions of Xi Jinping being rational. It has been said that Xi Jinping is a rational actor – they said that of Russian President Vladimir Putin too before the Ukraine invasion. The incursions, the unprovoked attacks and the standoff on India’s borders certainly do not authenticate the perceptions of Xi Jinping being rational."Shannkkar Aiyar, the New Indian Express
The Simla Agreement: An Imperfect Peace
Writing in the Hindustan Times, Christopher Clary argues that the possibility of a more beneficial outcome from the 1972 Simla Agreement, signed on this day 50 years ago between Indira Gandhi and the then Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, was much thinner than what several opine, and that “imperfect peace” may have been the best deal possible after the 1971 war.
"Gandhi was restrained in Simla based on Bhutto’s pleas — as well as discreet backchannel messages from Bhutto’s large negotiating party — that he would be ousted from office if he made serious concessions on Kashmir. Gandhi’s close adviser, Haksar, felt the lesson of the Versailles Treaty was that national humiliation could lead to fascistic revanchism. Subsequent critics see this as naivety. They argue that Bhutto was “a great actor” who “fooled” Gandhi. His pleas to the Indian negotiation team not to ask for more concessions lest they destabilise his young government were merely well-delivered lines. Bhutto certainly had no problem lying, but his end in a hangman’s noose more than suggests his stated concerns about his precarious position were not entirely instrumental."Christopher Clary, the Hindustan Times
Agnipath: A Fallacy of Defence Forces Recruitment
In an article for The Times of India, Colonel (Dr) DP Dimri opines on crucial aspects arising from the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme. Addressing concerns of several major stakeholders, he lays emphasis on the maintenance of operational efficiency and emergency preparedness, and notes the necessity of course correction if the Agniveers cause an introductory compromise in the forces’ operational efficiency.
"Maintaining high operational efficiency and preparedness of units and formations, through right teeth-to-tail ratio and modernisation remain a big concern with mix of regular soldiers and Agniveers under the new scheme. Though future ground experience on these accounts will only prove efficacy of such arrangements , instances of ‘Emergency and Short Service’ troops engagements practised during 1962, 1965, 1971 and other wars/operations are testimony to the success of such short arrangements. Motivational roles played by leaders present with Agniveers will remain a big challenge coupled with attributes of courage, loyalty & dutifulness inculcated in individuals."Colonel (Dr) DP Dimri, The Times of India
Inside Track: Shah’s Strategy
Talking about the disappointment and disenfranchisement of the rebel MLAs in the Shiv Sena that led to political upheaval within the party, Coomie Kapoor, in The Indian Express, writes about Uddhav Thackeray's role as the rebels migrated to the BJP backed-Eknath Shinde faction.
"While the BJP’s manoeuvring is half the story, Uddhav Thackeray has also to share the blame for the disenchantment of his MLAs. The mild-mannered Uddhav is temperamentally unsuited for politics, especially heading a party teeming with toughtalking street fighters. He was never keen to be CM, but his wife Rashmi and son Aaditya were ambitious on his behalf. Rashmi placed relatives in key positions in the government and she and Uddhav’s close aide Milind Narvekar blocked all access to Uddhav. The Hindutva-minded Sena MLAs felt closer to the BJP representatives whom they had known for years. In contrast, they were suspicious of their NCP allies, their long-time adversaries in Maratha-dominated constituencies."Coomie Kapoor, the Indian Express
