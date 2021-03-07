Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Ravinder Kaur explores the anti-caste, egalitarianism discourse that the farmers’ protests draws upon, and writes in her column for The Indian Express, “These anti-caste ideas were translated into the practice of langar – that invites everyone to eat together; seva (service) and keerat (work/deed) that dignify labour, all of which weaken caste/class hierarchies.”

Kaur opines how those who witness the protest remark on how men and women participate in cooking and cleaning together, how manual labor is performed by many across social hierarchies, and adds,”What is on display are centuries-old ideas which are resonating once again among a people engaged in a contemporary struggle against market deregulations.”

“The solidarity between different caste and occupational groups is still fragile but for now the protest has opened new space for workers and farmers to forge solidarity in their struggle”, writes Kaur.