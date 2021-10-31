Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram, in his column for The Indian Express, notes that Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Jammu and Kashmir, did not meet any local political or civilian leaders, but that "the only conversation was between the Home Minister and the fawning bureaucrats at the durbar."

Unleashing an attack against the claims of normalcy in the Valley that have been furthered by the BJP, Chidambaram delineates the farcical nature of Shah's visit.