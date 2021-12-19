Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Historian Ramachandra Guha writes in The Telegraph that in the fifty years since its founding, Bangladesh has made much progress in economic and social terms but in political and religious terms, the country has not lived up to the vision of its founders as "minorities have continued to feel insecure, while there have been a series of attacks on writers and intellectuals."

But Guha argues that, unlike in 1971, Indians today are not well-placed to preach the virtues of tolerance and pluralism to the Bangladeshis.