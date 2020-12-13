Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Karan Thapar, in his latest column for Hindustan Times dissects Vinay Sitapati’s book on Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani. The book, titled ‘Jugalbandi’, according to Thapar shows the supposedly ‘revealing, disillusioning and possibly, controversial’ aspects of their relationship and individual personalities. Thapar also says that the two leaders always ‘stradled the political consciousness’ for his generation, always being ‘heroes or villains but never non-entities.

“Today we identify the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah”, says Thapar.