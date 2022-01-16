Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You

Remembering Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last of the great stalwarts of the anti-apartheid struggle, Ramachandra Guha pens a heartfelt note on how he was the conscience of South Africa, who directly confronted the racial brutality of the apartheid regime and openly criticized the corruption and cronyism of the post-apartheid State run by the African National Congress. In a column in The Telegraph, he writes about how how India should learn lessons of inter-religious harmony from Tutu who spoke out against injustice all over the world, including taking to task his own Anglican Church for its homophobia.