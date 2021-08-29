Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For You

Divya Goyal, in an article for The Indian Express, disentangles the identity conundrum often imposed on Afghan Sikhs and Hindus. Many of them assert: “‘We are Afghans’ and not ‘Indians’ or ‘Hindustanis’”, and while their clothes, language, food and culture all bear a distinct Afghan identity, Goyal observes: “The reality is that, like in case of most communities, history is interlinked.”

The author, thereby, delves into their unique identities—reflecting on how several, among them, have had to recently evacuate their homeland—and writes: