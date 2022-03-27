Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just for You
We sifted through the papers to find the best opinion reads, so you wouldn’t have to.
What we're getting wrong about the 10-minute delivery model
In his article for The Times of India, Mayank Jain tries to address some of the concerns that have been flagged by social media users regarding Zomato's ten-minute food delivery plan.
While admitting that "the road to 10-minute delivery is hardly smooth", he says:
"Many believe the 10-minute delivery promise to be little more than a marketing gimmick. This is because a lot of us imagine delivery partners following a similar route full of jams and traffic to get from store to home. But this is hardly the case anymore. Most instant delivery fleets are stationed right outside dark stores/fulfillments hubs. Instead of travelling from one side of the city to just pick up an order, the delivery person merely collects the package from their location, and is on her way to deliver it to the door."Mayank Jain in The Times of India
This horrific war must end
Writing about the war in Ukraine for The Indian Express, P Chidambaram questions the Indian government's fence sitting. Arguing that Russia's security concerns vis-à-vis NATO's eastwards expansion is not a strong enough justification to "start a destructive war", he goes on to ask what is stopping India from mediating a ceasefire.
"I am clueless about the Indian government's policy. In my view, no argument can justify the war. So, despite the six principles outlined by the External Affairs Minister, why cannot India say that the war is unjustified? Why cannot India appeal to Russia to stop raining bombs on the civilian population and destroying homes, schools and hospitals? Why cannot the Prime Minister travel to Moscow and Kyiv and try to mediate a ceasefire like the Prime Minister of Israel, who is making a brave attempt to do so? What has rendered India so incapable of any initiative and so impotent to intervene?"P Chidambaram in The Indian Express
Empowerment? No thanks
In the context of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's return to the United Kingdom after six years of incarceration in Iran, Rinku Ghosh, writing for The Indian Express , asserts that "empowerment robs the woman of her agency and seems like a charitable gift bestowed by the man or society at large."
"The maternal traits in a woman certainly don't make her different from any other aggressive entrepreneur. Besides prefixing 'mom' makes her look cutesy and needy for some serious consideration because she has fulfilled her primary social responsibility to the human race by birthing and raising a child. It is about under-cutting her self-worth, definitely not enabling it. And the one we get routinely is, 'She's a strong woman.' Next time you say that to anyone, remember that she appears so because she has run out of options in life."Rinku Ghosh for The Indian Express
Biden brings out old Cold War playbook but fails to draw Xi in
In his article for The Times of India, Zorawar Daulet Singh discusses the power dynamics between the United States, Russia, and China with respect to the war in Ukraine.
He says:
"It is wrenchingly apparent that the US does not possess the military and economic preponderance or the global ideological sway to effectively pursue a dual containment strategy. The China front is, therefore, seen as more manageable among Russophobic US elites. China, for its part, has not fallen under any spell in this triangular geopolitics as it still values a strategic partnership with Russia."Zorawar Daulet Singh in The Times of India
New heroes in New India
Tavleen Singh, in her weekly column for The Indian Express, expresses her shock regarding what she claims is massive support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine among the Indian populace.
"What has astounded me is the number of people who are not part of the BJP’s troll army who have expressed hatred of the West and deep sympathy for Russia. Putin's argument that he was forced to invade Ukraine because NATO was inching too close to Russia's sphere of influence has more support in India perhaps than in any other democratic country."Tavleen Singh in The Indian Express
Reassessing Jinnah’s stand on the Partition
Karan Thapar brings to our attention the gigantic biography of Mohammad Ali Jinnah written by Ishtiaq Ahmed (published in 2020), in his article for The Hindustan Times.
Thapar says that according to Ahmed's research, Jinnah never showed any interest in a united India or in a power-sharing deal with the Indian National Congress. He concludes his article by emphasising the need for a debate around Ahmed's "fascinating re-interpretations" of Jinnah's ideas.
"In fact, Ahmed goes further. He says, 'Jinnah was obsessed with having India partitioned'. Again, he seems to be able to prove this. On March 30, 1941, in Kanpur, Jinnah said he was prepared to sacrifice the 20 million Muslims who would be left behind in India 'to liberate' the 70 million in a majority in what became Pakistan. On April 14, 1941, Jinnah spoke in support of Dravidastan. He also said he would support a Sikh State. But Jinnah went even further. 'He tried to woo even Hindu-majority princely states ruled by Hindu maharajas to join Pakistan. Such an irrational approach derived from his basic political goal: To bring about the division of India and get as much territory as possible out of India for Pakistan.'Karan Thapar in The Hindustan Times
Forging a social contract for data
Anita Gurumurthy and Nandini Chami in their article for The Hindu, discuss the IT Ministry's recent policy proposal titled "Draft India Data Accessibility and Use Policy 2022", which consists of strategies to utilise public sector data for governance and innovation.
They write:
"What we need is a new social contract for data whereby: a) the social commons of data are governed as an inappropriable commons that belong to all citizens; b) the government is the custodian or trustee with fiduciary responsibility to promote data use for public good; and c) democratisation of data value is ensured through accountable institutional mechanisms for data governance."Anita Gurumurthy and Nandini Chami for The Hindu
India’s complex position on Islamophobia
Vivek Katju discusses India's response to the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution that proposed the declaration of 15 March as the annual 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia' in The Hindu.
While pointing out the absence of any reference to Indian Muslims by T Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Katju argues that:
"India’s basic contention was encapsulated in these words, 'It is time that we acknowledged the prevalence of religiophobia, rather than single out just one'. This was an entirely valid assertion. So was the contention that 'phobias' are just not against Abrahamic faiths but also against non-Abrahamic religions. Discriminatory, prejudicial and violent acts have taken place, as mentioned by Mr. Tirumurti, against Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists. Non-Abrahamic faiths, though, perhaps do not evoke the same degree of fear and negativity worldwide but especially in the West as does Islam."Vivek Katju in The Hindu
Reciprocal Need
The British historian, Timothy Garton Ash, in his piece for The Telegraph, asserts that Ukraine, during its ferocious resistance to the ongoing Russian invasion, has done Europe a huge favour. He goes on to ask, "What will Europe do for Ukraine?"
"Ukraine has already done for most Europeans, who sit safely inside NATO, the European Union or both, this great service: to wake us up, at last, to the dangerous world we’re in. The transformation of German policy, in particular, and the resolute determination of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron to build a Europe with all three dimensions of power — military as well as economic and cultural — this, too, we owe to the Ukrainians’ determination to resist Putin’s war of recolonisation. So this is what Ukraine has done for Europe. What will Europe do for Ukraine?"Timothy Garton Ash in The Telegraph
More From The Quint
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.