Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar & Leena Paul Scam Spanned 5 States, Say Police

Back in 2010, when Sukesh Chandrasekhar met Leena Maria Paul in Chennai, they were both in their 20s. At the time, Leena Paul was an upcoming actor doing small-time roles in Telugu and Tamil films and Chandrasekhar had just entered the high-flying social circles of Chennai.

Within months, according to Chennai police, the couple fell in love. What kept them going, however, was a series of imaginative con jobs – hustles worth crores of rupees – investigations into which are going on even as Chandrasekhar is lodged in New Delhi's Rohini prison complex.

Chandrasekhar had reportedly masterminded a Rs 200 crore con targeting Aditi S Singh, wife of former Fortis promoter Shivinder Singh. More recent investigations into the case reveal that he may have also conned actor Jacqueline Fernandez, among other Bollywood personalities. The Fortis case – latest among the cases of financial fraud levelled against Chandrasekhar – was reported on 7 August 2021.