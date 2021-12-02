'No Choice but To Poison Ourselves': Family of 5 Die in a Suicide Pact in Bhopal

Allegedly harassed by loan sharks, 45-year-old Archana Joshi, her 47-year-old husband Sanjeev Joshi, their two teenage daughters, and Sanjeev's 67-year-old mother Nandini Joshi poisoned their pets – a rat and two dogs – in the morning of 24 November, and consumed the same later on the night of 25 November.

The elder daughter was 19, the younger one was a minor, a 16-year-old schoolgirl.

In less than a week later, on 29 November, all five had succumbed to the poison in the hospital. The younger daughter and Nandini Joshi died on 26 November. Sanjeev's elder daughter passed away a day later. On 28 November, Sanjeev took his last breath, followed by the death of his wife Archana Joshi on 29 November.