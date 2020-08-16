Sudeeksha Bhati Death Case: Two Arrested During Probe, Say Cops
The youths who owned the two-wheeler denied heckling Sudeeksha.
Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a US student Sudeeksha Bhati, who died in a road accident on 10 August.
While the police maintained that the girl had lost her life in an 'accident', her father Jitendra Bhati said that she was heckled by two men on a motorcycle who were following her and her uncle.
As public pressure mounted, the police began investigations and checked out more than 10,000 Bullet motorcycles that were registered in the area. It was found that one motorcycle in the area had not only been modified after the incident but also repainted.
The youths who owned the two-wheeler denied that they had heckled Sudeeksha but said that the accident took place because of a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.
SSP Santosh Singh said that the details of the case would be divulged later but still maintained that this was not a case of eve-teasing.
Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida, was studying in Babson College in Massachusetts. She had returned to India in June.
