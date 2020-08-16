Sudeeksha Bhati Death Case: Two Arrested During Probe, Say Cops

The youths who owned the two-wheeler denied heckling Sudeeksha.

IANS
Published16 Aug 2020, 09:46 AM IST
India
1 min read

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the death of a US student Sudeeksha Bhati, who died in a road accident on 10 August.

While the police maintained that the girl had lost her life in an 'accident', her father Jitendra Bhati said that she was heckled by two men on a motorcycle who were following her and her uncle.

As public pressure mounted, the police began investigations and checked out more than 10,000 Bullet motorcycles that were registered in the area. It was found that one motorcycle in the area had not only been modified after the incident but also repainted.

Also Read
Sudeeksha Bhati: A Studious Women’s Rights Champion, Lost Forever

The youths who owned the two-wheeler denied that they had heckled Sudeeksha but said that the accident took place because of a truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

SSP Santosh Singh said that the details of the case would be divulged later but still maintained that this was not a case of eve-teasing.

Bhati, a resident of Greater Noida, was studying in Babson College in Massachusetts. She had returned to India in June.

Also Read
US Scholar Death: FIR Filed Amid Outrage, No Mention of Harassment

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!