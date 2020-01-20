SU-30MKI Fighter Aircraft Squadron Inducted at Thanjavur Air Base

CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria officially inducted the first Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron at the Thanjavur airbase on Monday, 20 January. This is the first SU-30MKI fighter aircraft squadron in South India which will look after a maritime role as well.

The traditional water salute was given to the SU-30MKI fighter aircraft at the induction of the 222 ‘Tigersharks’ fighter squadron. The squadron will initially consist of six jets before scaling up to the full complement of 18.

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said that the decision to deploy the SU-30 MKI at Thanjavur was taken due to its strategic location. The SU-30 MKI is equipped with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles which will help protect both aerial and maritime regions in Southern India.