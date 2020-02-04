Students Relieved as TN Scraps Public Exams for Classes 5 and 8

Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education KA Sengottaiyan made the statement on Tuesday, 4 February, cancelling the earlier government order (GO). In his statement, the minister said that the decision to withdraw the GO issued on 13 September has been taken after the government received representations from various stakeholders.

Sengottaiyan also said that the schools will continue to follow the existing system of examination and evaluation for the students in classes 5 and 8.